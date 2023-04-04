FBI agents and U.S. Marshals searched for three weeks across the southern U.S. states for the fugitive Roy McGrath before locating him in a suburban strip mall west of Knoxville, Tennessee.

McGrath was more than 800 miles from his home when agents closed in late Monday. They tracked him there through a known Cadillac and multiple cellphones McGrath had used since he went on the run, according to a source with knowledge of the search.

A former state government official, McGrath was fatally shot during the confrontation with federal agents. He died Monday night at a Tennessee hospital.

It was not immediately known if the agents shot McGrath or he shot himself. An FBI spokeswoman issued a brief statement describing the encounter as an “agent-involved shooting.” News footage from the scene shows a white Cadillac SUV with the front passenger window shattered. The Cadillac is blocked in by an unmarked car.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: How the FBI found Roy McGrath: a known Cadillac, multiple cellphones

