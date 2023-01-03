Larry Hogan: Sizing up the legacy of MD's two-term GOP governor

Republicans on Capitol Hill regain control of the House of Representatives today. The GOP holds a small, four-vote majority, which includes George Santos, a newly elected Republican from New York who fabricated virtually everything about his life history. He is facing multiple calls to resign, and several investigations.

An internecine battle for Speaker of the House is underway at this hour. The GOP four-vote majority isn’t enough to overcome the block of five Republicans who have vowed not to support Kevin McCarthy. As many as 15 more may not support McCarthy’s bid as well. Over the last several weeks, and up to last night and this morning, the California Republican has made more and more promises intended to appease his opponents. If Republicans can’t agree on McCarthy on a first ballot, it would be only the second time since the Civil War that multiple ballots would be cast for the office that is third in line for the Presidency.

Today on Midday on Politics, as Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore prepares to take charge in Annapolis, a conversation about the legacy of Larry Hogan, the popular two-term Republican governor who will hand over the reins of state government to Mr. Moore two weeks from tomorrow.

Joining Tom for the hour are two reporters who have been covering the Hogan Administration: Pamela Wood is the politics and government reporter for our partner news organization,The Baltimore Banner. And Bryan Sears is a veteran Annapolis reporter who covers government affairs for Maryland'sThe Daily Record…

Bryan Sears covers government affairs for The Daily Record; Pamela Wood is the politics and government reporter for The Baltimorer Banner. (courtesy photos)

