Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official.

Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.