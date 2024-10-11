A rare debate between candidates for Maryland's next Senator

Dr. Mileah Kromer, pollster and Director of the UMBC Institute of Politics joins Midday to recap the debate between Angela Alsobrooks and Larry Hogan, who are vying to succeed Ben Cardin in the US Senate.

The Institute of Politics recently released a poll to capture the thoughts of registered voters in the 2024 General Election.

Kromer is also the author of Blue State Republican: How Larry Hogan Won Where Republicans Lose and Lessons for a Future GOP.