© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

A rare debate between candidates for Maryland's next Senator

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Maryland U.S. Senate candidates Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Larry Hogan (R) debate on October 10, 2024. Photo courtesy of Maryland Public Television.
Photo courtesy of Maryland Public Television
Former Gov. Larry Hogan, left, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, right.

Dr. Mileah Kromer, pollster and Director of the UMBC Institute of Politics joins Midday to recap the debate between Angela Alsobrooks and Larry Hogan, who are vying to succeed Ben Cardin in the US Senate.

The Institute of Politics recently released a poll to capture the thoughts of registered voters in the 2024 General Election.

Kromer is also the author of Blue State Republican: How Larry Hogan Won Where Republicans Lose and Lessons for a Future GOP.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsGov. Larry HoganPrince George's County Executive Angela AlsobrooksElection 2024
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes