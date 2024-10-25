Newswrap: The kickoff to Maryland early voting

More than 1,800 people took advantage of same day registration to register and vote yesterday. Early voting centers are open today, through next Thursday, including on Saturday and Sunday, from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

In her race against former Gov. Larry Hogan for the open U.S. Senate seat here in Maryland, Angela Alsobrooks presented control of the Senate as a central issue to voters. Her campaign asserted that a vote for Hogan is a vote for Republican control of the Upper Chamber.

Polling indicates that message has been effective. Is it a message that other Democrats are using to similar effect in other states? Josh Kurtz, the founding editor of Maryland Matters, to discuss the races for Maryland's open seats in the U.S. Congress.

Plus, POLITICO's Ally Mutnick joins Midday. She covers congressional campaigns in Maryland and beyond.

