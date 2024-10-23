Investigation reveals violence, understaffing at Md. psych hospital
A Washington Post investigation revealed understaffing, violence, bullying, and neglect at Maryland’s maximum security psychiatric hospital. Why did problems persist so long? What now? We speak with reporter Katie Mettler.
Links:
