Investigation reveals violence, understaffing at Md. psych hospital

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT
People walk outside of the entrance to Clifton T. Perkins Hospital in Jessup, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/AP
/
AP
People walk outside of the entrance to Clifton T. Perkins Hospital in Jessup, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A Washington Post investigation revealed understaffing, violence, bullying, and neglect at Maryland’s maximum security psychiatric hospital. Why did problems persist so long? What now? We speak with reporter Katie Mettler.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
