Beaujolais the classic easy going, easy drinking wine, and quite easy to understand.Hugh checks out a few.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Kermit Lynch Beaujolais ’23** $

(Super taste, made with old vine gamay, plump and round, easy drinking)

Chat. de Courcelles Brouily, Vielles Vignes ’23**1/2$

(Forward fruit flavors, very floral notes, supple and balanced)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Chermette Family “Origine” Beaujolais, Old Vines ’24**1/2$$

(Juicy, silky easy drinking wine with distinct floral notes in the aroma and flavor)

