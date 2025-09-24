Beaujolais
Beaujolais the classic easy going, easy drinking wine, and quite easy to understand.Hugh checks out a few.
Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Kermit Lynch Beaujolais ’23** $
(Super taste, made with old vine gamay, plump and round, easy drinking)
Chat. de Courcelles Brouily, Vielles Vignes ’23**1/2$
(Forward fruit flavors, very floral notes, supple and balanced)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Chermette Family “Origine” Beaujolais, Old Vines ’24**1/2$$
(Juicy, silky easy drinking wine with distinct floral notes in the aroma and flavor)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.