Cellar Notes

Zinfandel from Lodi

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

Once a source of cheap jug wine, Lodi is now gaining respect for the quality of its zinfandels, a long-time favorite of Al.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cal Star Cellars Za Za Zin, Lodi ’24** $
            (A fun wine, lively and tasty, very easy drinking, lots of zin character)

Predator Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’22 **1/2$VALUE
            (Checks all the boxes for quality zin, fruity, spicy character, quite comfortable)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Rubus Wine Selections Old Vine Zin, Lodi ’21 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

  (A classy selection from Fran Kysela, and impressive zin that over-delivers)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
