Zinfandel from Lodi

Once a source of cheap jug wine, Lodi is now gaining respect for the quality of its zinfandels, a long-time favorite of Al.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cal Star Cellars Za Za Zin, Lodi ’24** $

(A fun wine, lively and tasty, very easy drinking, lots of zin character)

Predator Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’22 **1/2$VALUE

(Checks all the boxes for quality zin, fruity, spicy character, quite comfortable)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Rubus Wine Selections Old Vine Zin, Lodi ’21 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

(A classy selection from Fran Kysela, and impressive zin that over-delivers)

