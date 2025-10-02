Zinfandel from Lodi
Once a source of cheap jug wine, Lodi is now gaining respect for the quality of its zinfandels, a long-time favorite of Al.
Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Cal Star Cellars Za Za Zin, Lodi ’24** $
(A fun wine, lively and tasty, very easy drinking, lots of zin character)
Predator Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’22 **1/2$VALUE
(Checks all the boxes for quality zin, fruity, spicy character, quite comfortable)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Rubus Wine Selections Old Vine Zin, Lodi ’21 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(A classy selection from Fran Kysela, and impressive zin that over-delivers)
