Value Chardonnay

Like it or hate it, there’s no denying that chardonnay is the world’s most important white grape.

While some can break the bank price-wise, others are remarkable affordable.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, Sonoma ’23** $VALUE

(A long-time crowd pleaser, big fleshy chard with rich tropical flavors)

Rocklin Ranch Chardonnay, Monterey ’23 ** $

(Big, balanced chard with tropical fruit notes, classic butterscotch finish)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Lowe Vineyards Chardonnay, Maryland ’22**1/2 $$

(Pleasantly lean, with notes of jasmine, yellow apple and brioche, quality)

