2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Cellar Notes

Hartley and Gibson Sherry

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 16, 2025 at 6:22 PM EST

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hartley & Gibson Fino Sherry NV** $
            (Bone dry but full flavored, good enough to use in a Martini)
Hartley & Gibson Manzanilla Sherry NV ** $
            (Bone dry but more delicate, an aperitif par excellence)
Hartley & Gibson Amontillado NV** $
            (Just off-dry, subtle sweetness, lots of nutty flavors with molasses notes)
Hartley & Gibson Pedro Ximinez “Choice Old Solera” Sweet Sherry NV *** $$VALUE
            (An exceptional P.X, long sequence of flavors, plum pudding in a glass)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Hartley & Gibson Oloroso Sherry NV **1/2 $VALUE
            (Perfect all-around off-dry sherry, aperitif, with food, with nuts and cheese, in soup)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson