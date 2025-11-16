Hartley and Gibson Sherry
Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Hartley & Gibson Fino Sherry NV** $
(Bone dry but full flavored, good enough to use in a Martini)
Hartley & Gibson Manzanilla Sherry NV ** $
(Bone dry but more delicate, an aperitif par excellence)
Hartley & Gibson Amontillado NV** $
(Just off-dry, subtle sweetness, lots of nutty flavors with molasses notes)
Hartley & Gibson Pedro Ximinez “Choice Old Solera” Sweet Sherry NV *** $$VALUE
(An exceptional P.X, long sequence of flavors, plum pudding in a glass)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Hartley & Gibson Oloroso Sherry NV **1/2 $VALUE
(Perfect all-around off-dry sherry, aperitif, with food, with nuts and cheese, in soup)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.