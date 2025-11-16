Hartley and Gibson Sherry

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hartley & Gibson Fino Sherry NV** $

(Bone dry but full flavored, good enough to use in a Martini)

Hartley & Gibson Manzanilla Sherry NV ** $

(Bone dry but more delicate, an aperitif par excellence)

Hartley & Gibson Amontillado NV** $

(Just off-dry, subtle sweetness, lots of nutty flavors with molasses notes)

Hartley & Gibson Pedro Ximinez “Choice Old Solera” Sweet Sherry NV *** $$VALUE

(An exceptional P.X, long sequence of flavors, plum pudding in a glass)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Hartley & Gibson Oloroso Sherry NV **1/2 $VALUE

(Perfect all-around off-dry sherry, aperitif, with food, with nuts and cheese, in soup)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.