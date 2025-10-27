Marietta Cellars

One of Sonoma’s older wineries, Marietta has been putting great wine in bottles at a very fair price for decades now.Hugh looks at some recent offerings.



Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Marietta Old Vine Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, California ’23**1/2$ VALUE

(Fruit forward, full bodied. blackberry, herb and spice notes)

Marietta Christo Red Blend, North Coast ’21**1/2$$

(All the big red grapes, complex aroma and flavor, full bodied, rounded)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Marietta Old Vine Ranch Lot 75, CaliforniaNV**1/2 $VALUE

(Zinfandel heavy, with notes of plum, briar, and spice, subtle flavors)

Cellar Notes is supported by Wells Discount Liquors at 6310 York Road where you can find all of the wines we talked about today