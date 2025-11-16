2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Cellar Notes

Wines From “The Paring”

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 16, 2025 at 6:34 PM EST

If affordable wines made from high quality grapes from first class California vineyards appeal to you, then listen up as Hugh showcases selections from an operation called “The Paring”

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

The Paring Santa Barbara Chardonnay ’22**1/2$$
            (Classic California chard, with very moderate oakiness)
The Paring Santa Barbara Pinot Noir ’23 *** $$
            (A complex pinot noir with a silky texture and rich fruity flavors)
WINE OF THE WEEK
The Paring “Red” Red Blend, Santa Barbara ’19 *** $$
            (A very good new world Bordeaux blend with emphasis on cab sauv)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson