Wines From “The Paring”

If affordable wines made from high quality grapes from first class California vineyards appeal to you, then listen up as Hugh showcases selections from an operation called “The Paring”

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

The Paring Santa Barbara Chardonnay ’22**1/2$$

(Classic California chard, with very moderate oakiness)

The Paring Santa Barbara Pinot Noir ’23 *** $$

(A complex pinot noir with a silky texture and rich fruity flavors)

WINE OF THE WEEK

The Paring “Red” Red Blend, Santa Barbara ’19 *** $$

(A very good new world Bordeaux blend with emphasis on cab sauv)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.