Viognier for the Fall

It’s one of those transitional times of the year, and the white grape viognier makes a perfect wine for the season.Here’s three to contemplate.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Las Perdites Viognier, Mendoza ’24 *1/2 $

(Bone dry, lots of mineral flavors, some citrus notes, simple)

Cline Viognier, North Coast ’23 ** $VALUE

(Very good entry level viognier, everything you could ask for)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Comtesse Marion Viognier, Pays d’Oc ’24*** $ EXCPTIONAL VALUE (A very classy viognier, French style, complex, refined, balanced)

Cellar Notes is supported by Wells Discount Liquors at 6310 York Road where you can find all of the wines we talked about today!