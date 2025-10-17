2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Viognier for the Fall

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT

It’s one of those transitional times of the year, and the white grape viognier makes a perfect wine for the season.Here’s three to contemplate.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Las Perdites Viognier, Mendoza ’24 *1/2 $
(Bone dry, lots of mineral flavors, some citrus notes, simple)
Cline Viognier, North Coast ’23 ** $VALUE
(Very good entry level viognier, everything you could ask for)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Comtesse Marion Viognier, Pays d’Oc ’24*** $ EXCPTIONAL VALUE (A very classy viognier, French style, complex, refined, balanced)  

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
