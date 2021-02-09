 MD House Overrides Vetoes Of 'Kirwan' School Reform, Tax On Digital Products | WYPR

MD House Overrides Vetoes Of 'Kirwan' School Reform, Tax On Digital Products

By & 10 minutes ago

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday largely along party lines to override 11 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The two most controversial were a massive education overhaul known as the “Kirwan” bill, and to help pay for it, a tax on digital products. WYPR’s Rachel Baye speaks with Nathan Sterner to give a refresher on these bills.

 

Let’s start with Kirwan. What does this bill do?

 

The bill — officially called the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” — is really a school system overhaul. One of its primary goals is to close achievement gaps, but it also raises academic standards and includes new accountability requirements. 

 

Del. Alonzo Washington, a Prince George’s County Democrat who serves as vice-chair of the House Ways and Means committee, explained some of this at the start of the debate. 

 

“The Blueprint will create a world-class education for all students by making historic investments in community schools in high-poverty areas, high-quality early childhood education and care, additional supports for students with disabilities and English language learners, college and career readiness supports, and innovative programming that so many of my colleagues here asked for,” Washington said. 

 

The bill accomplishes this in part by changing the funding formula for public schools. At the end of a 10-year phase-in period, it’s expected to cost about $2.8 billion in state funding, plus another $566 million that local jurisdictions are expected to pitch in. 

 

Hogan pointed to that high cost when he vetoed the bill last spring. Was that part of the opposition to Monday’s override vote?

 

Yes, that was a large part of it. Republicans argued, as they have for years now, that this legislation will necessitate tax increases. 

 

Republicans also expressed skepticism that the bill will solve many of the challenges schools are facing, especially during the pandemic.

 

Del. Mike Griffith, a Republican representing parts of Cecil and Harford counties, highlighted the issues virtual learning has exacerbated.

 

“English-language learners are losing a necessary skill. Low-income students are not receiving the same education as wealthy students. Special needs students are suffering so much, like my own son, that virtual learning does not help,” he said.

 

Then again, these are the populations the bill is specifically designed to help the most.

 

It sounds like Republicans were at least partially right about the tax increase, because another veto the House voted to override is a new tax intended to help pay for Kirwan. Explain this new tax.

 

Currently, if you go to the store to buy a book or a DVD, you pay sales tax. If you buy an e-book or pay to buy or rent a movie digitally, you don’t. 

 

This bill changes that. It extends the existing state sales tax to streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Spotify; e-books and music downloads; digital newspaper and magazine subscriptions; and internet greeting cards. 

 

Supporters of this bill — mostly Democrats — argue that this isn’t a new tax, that they are updating the existing sales tax for the 21st century. 

 

But many Maryland Republicans see it differently. 

 

Del. Matthew Morgan, a Republican from St. Mary’s County, highlighted one example that is going to hit home with a lot of Marylanders during the pandemic.

 

“You go to the gym, you take a spin class, that's not taxed,” he said. “But if you took a class in your house on your gym equipment that you purchased and paid taxes on across a digital streaming service, like Peloton or Beachbody, or one of those, well, now you're paying tax.”

 

Revenue from the new tax is dedicated to the education reforms created by the Blueprint bill.

 

What comes next for these bills?

 

The Senate needs to override the vetoes, which could happen as soon as Tuesday. If those votes succeed, the bills become law 30 days later. 

  ×   

Tags: 
veto
Kirwan Commission
education budget
Education
School Budget
sales tax
State taxes
WYPR News
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Alonzo Washington
Mike Griffith
Matthew Morgan
State Politics
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly 2021
Maryland General Assembly

Related Content

HBCU Funding Bill Passes Initial Senate Vote

By Feb 3, 2021
Morgan State University

A bill giving $577 million dollars to Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities gained initial approval in the state Senate Wednesday. 

Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed an almost-identical bill last year, citing its cost and uncertainty about the state’s finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Veto Overridden, Ban-the-Box Bill Becomes Law

By Jan 30, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR


The Maryland General Assembly voted Thursday to override five vetoes the governor issued last year. One of these laws prohibits employers with at least 15 workers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal history until after an in-person interview.

Pandemic Will Be At Center Of New Legislative Session

By Jan 7, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR

The Maryland General Assembly returns to Annapolis Wednesday for its annual 90-day legislative session, and it will be unlike any session the state has seen before. The COVID-19 pandemic will shape not just how the laws are made, but is expected to be a focal point of the policies written. 

Hogan Calls For His COVID Relief Bill In State Of The State

By Feb 4, 2021
Screen shot via Facebook

Gov. Larry Hogan focused on getting children back into classrooms and urged Marylanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those were the top priorities at one of the most unusual state of state speeches ever Wednesday night

Thanks to the pandemic, there was no high noon entrance into a packed House of Delegates, no ceremony, no fancy introductions. It was just the governor alone at his podium, with a sign language interpreter cut into the picture, talking to a camera beginning at 7 p.m.

MD Senate Passes $1.5B COVID-19 Relief Package

By Feb 5, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR

A nearly $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package unanimously passed the state Senate Friday. The bill contains a hybrid of proposals from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Senate. 

Disabled Students At Risk Of Failure With Online Only Learning

By Sep 15, 2020
Seth Sawyers/flickr

Special education students make up 12 percent of the enrollment in Maryland public schools.

With the school year just getting under way with virtual learning, advocates and parents say many of those students are already at risk of failure.

Governor Announces State Budget And Hiring Freeze

By Apr 10, 2020
Rachel Baye

Maryland officials announced on Friday that they are expecting a $2.8-billion drop in revenues for the three months that end June 30. In response, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a state budget and hiring freeze.

Kirwan School Overhaul Passes Senate As General Assembly Nears Close

By & Mar 17, 2020
Rachel Baye

A sweeping overhaul of Maryland’s public school system is one step closer to fruition after the state Senate passed it Monday night. The changes came out of what’s known as the Kirwan Commission, a state panel that spent three years developing recommendations for making Maryland’s schools globally competitive.

Coronavirus Sends General Assembly Home Early

By Mar 19, 2020
Rachel Baye/WYPR


 The Maryland General Assembly adjourned its annual 90-day legislative session on Wednesday, 19 days early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since the Civil War that the legislature cut its time in Annapolis short.

Governor Vetoes School Reform, HBCU Funding, Gun Background Checks

By & May 8, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed more than three dozen bills the General Assembly passed during this year’s abbreviated session. The rejected bills include a massive school system overhaul; funding for Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities; and a bill closing a background check loophole for long guns.

Nathan Sterner and Rachel Baye talk about some of the vetoes.