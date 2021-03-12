-
The state Senate voted mostly on party lines Friday to override 17 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of bills passed last year. The most controversial among…
-
The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday largely along party lines to override 11 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The two most controversial were a…
-
Analysts are warning that the COVID-19 epidemic will be disastrous for the state’s budget and for all the services state and local governments provide.The…
-
The Maryland General Assembly adjourned its annual 90-day legislative session on Wednesday, 19 days early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the…
-
The state Senate passed two changes to the sales tax on Tuesday night. One of the bills extends the sales tax to digital products, such as e-books and…
-
State lawmakers are considering applying the state’s 6% sales tax to digital products, such as e-books and streaming services. The House is expected to…
-
State lawmakers have proposed a new sales tax on professional services as a way to pay for the Kirwan Commission’s recommended school system…