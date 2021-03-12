-
The state Senate voted mostly on party lines Friday to override 17 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of bills passed last year. The most controversial among…
The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday largely along party lines to override 11 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The two most controversial were a…
The Maryland General Assembly returns to Annapolis Wednesday for its annual 90-day legislative session, and it will be unlike any session the state has…
Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed more than three dozen bills the General Assembly passed during this year’s abbreviated session. The rejected bills include a…
Maryland officials announced on Friday that they are expecting a $2.8-billion drop in revenues for the three months that end June 30. In response, Gov.…
The Maryland General Assembly adjourned its annual 90-day legislative session on Wednesday, 19 days early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the…
A sweeping overhaul of Maryland’s public school system is one step closer to fruition after the state Senate passed it Monday night. The changes came out…
A landmark state education reform bill cleared a key hurdle Wednesday night as it passed out of two Senate committees.The bill reflects the…
State lawmakers are considering applying the state’s 6% sales tax to digital products, such as e-books and streaming services. The House is expected to…
State lawmakers have proposed a new sales tax on professional services as a way to pay for the Kirwan Commission’s recommended school system…