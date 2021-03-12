Maryland General Assembly 2021

-
Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
Governor Hogan announces Maryland’s next phases for Covid19 vaccinations. A bill to provide legal help to renters facing eviction passes the House of Delegates. Mayor Brandon Scott names a new head of one of the city’s most embattled agencies. And Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would put an end to mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles.
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Ambitious bill aims to reduce greenhouse gases in Maryland
A proposed relief fund for Baltimore artists would support creatives who’ve suffered financial losses from the pandemic. The State Senate gives primary…
The State Senate gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a wide-ranging bill that aims to eliminate greenhouse gases in Maryland by 2045, but not before…
NewsThe House of Delegates passed a ban on plastic bags Wednesday. The bill would apply to bags used to carry items from a store, but exempts an assortment of…
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…