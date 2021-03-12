State taxes

-
A package of bills to restructure Maryland's tax code falls victim to the state's improving fiscal picture
-
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…
-
The House of Delegates continued overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes Thursday. One of the bills the House passed increases taxes on tobacco products and…
-
The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday largely along party lines to override 11 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The two most controversial were a…
-
A coalition of Democrats in the House of Delegates has launched a drive for what they call a more equitable tax structure in Maryland. They have filed a…