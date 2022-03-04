The third Thursday of the month

Not your run of the mill sports talk. Hosted by former national class cyclist Jill Yesko, The Bounce: Sports Talk with a Spin is a deep dive into the kinds of sports and sports stories that often fall through the cracks—from Olympic athletes who’ve turned their backs on the Games, to the greatest athletes you’ve never heard of but need to. The Bounce understands that sports are more than a metaphor. Sports matter because they can change lives. So whether you’re an athlete, fan or want to better understand what makes sport tick, The Bounce has you covered.

The first episode of the podcast will be released March 17.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.