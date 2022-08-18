Keeping Sports Clean

Attorney Travis Tygart has been labeled a knight in shining armor. As the longtime head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Tygart has taken on high profile doping cases, from cyclist Lance Armstrong to track champions Marion Jones and Justin Gatlin, who were stripped of their Olympic medals.

Tygart says most athletes don’t set out to cheat, but they’re put in a culture where they feel it’s the only way to win. The challenge is for all athletes to compete safely and fairly, says Tygart.

