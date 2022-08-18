© 2022 WYPR
The Bounce cover art
The Bounce: Sports Talk with a Spin

Keeping Sports Clean

Published August 18, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
Attorney Travis Tygart
Greggory Dikes
/
Attorney Travis Tygart

Attorney Travis Tygart has been labeled a knight in shining armor. As the longtime head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Tygart has taken on high profile doping cases, from cyclist Lance Armstrong to track champions Marion Jones and Justin Gatlin, who were stripped of their Olympic medals.

Tygart says most athletes don’t set out to cheat, but they’re put in a culture where they feel it’s the only way to win. The challenge is for all athletes to compete safely and fairly, says Tygart.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jill Yesko
Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.
