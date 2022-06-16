Wendy Hilliard was told she “stood out too much” — code for the racism she experienced during her storied athletic career that culminated in her introduction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. Wendy was the first African American rhythmic gymnast to compete as a member of the U.S. national team and represented the US at three world championships and the 1984 Olympic Trials.

In 1996 Wendy started the Wendy Hilliard Foundation to empower young people from underserved communities through gymnastics. To date, the Wendy Hilliard Foundation has provided free and low-cost gymnastics to more than 25,000 aspiring gymnasts…one or more you will no doubt see in future Olympics.

