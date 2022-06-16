© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Bounce cover art
The Bounce: Sports Talk with a Spin

She Stood Out Too Much

Published June 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Wendy Hilliard
LinBin
/
Gymnast Wendy Hilliard. Photo courtesy of Hilliard.

Wendy Hilliard was told she “stood out too much” — code for the racism she experienced during her storied athletic career that culminated in her introduction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. Wendy was the first African American rhythmic gymnast to compete as a member of the U.S. national team and represented the US at three world championships and the 1984 Olympic Trials.

In 1996 Wendy started the Wendy Hilliard Foundation to empower young people from underserved communities through gymnastics. To date, the Wendy Hilliard Foundation has provided free and low-cost gymnastics to more than 25,000 aspiring gymnasts…one or more you will no doubt see in future Olympics.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jill Yesko
Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.
