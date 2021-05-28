Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.

Her writing has appeared in Women's Sports & Fitness magazine and is the author of two crime fiction novels. Jill is a Fellow at the Center for Sports Communication & Media, Moody College of Communication at The University of Texas in Austin.