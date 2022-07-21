A Fire in His Eyes

Growing up in Florida, Brad Snyder spent most of his childhood in a pool or at the beach. At the Naval Academy, he was captain of the swim team. In 2011 while serving in Afghanistan, Snyder lost his vision after a 40 pound improvised explosive device exploded in his face.

Remarkably, a year later, Snyder was back in the pool, this time at the Paralympics in London where he won two gold medals and one silver in swimming. In 2020 at the Tokyo Paralympics, Snyder again scored good, this time in the triathlon.

Outside of his athletic career, Snyder is a PhD candidate at Princeton and the author of the memoir Fire in My Eyes.

