From Gym Suits to Sports Bras

Published May 19, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Jill Yesko- The Bounce

There’s a double standard when it comes to what men and women wear in sports. While men’s uniforms are built for function, women’s athletic clothing is often made to show off their bodies rather than support their athletic endeavors. From women beach volleyball players who are mandated to wear bikinis, to women ski jumpers forced to pad the hips of their uniforms to appear more feminine, why can’t we stop obsessing about what women athletes wear?

This episode, host Jill Yesko talks with journalist and University of Texas professor Mary Bock.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jill Yesko
Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.
