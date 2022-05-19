From Gym Suits to Sports Bras

There’s a double standard when it comes to what men and women wear in sports. While men’s uniforms are built for function, women’s athletic clothing is often made to show off their bodies rather than support their athletic endeavors. From women beach volleyball players who are mandated to wear bikinis, to women ski jumpers forced to pad the hips of their uniforms to appear more feminine, why can’t we stop obsessing about what women athletes wear?

This episode, host Jill Yesko talks with journalist and University of Texas professor Mary Bock .

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.