The Bounce cover art
The Bounce: Sports Talk with a Spin

I Hate the Olympics

Published March 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
US_Olympics_Team_1984
Ken Hackman, AAVS via Wikipedia
Film
Members of the US Olympics Team wave to spectators as they march into the LA Coliseum during the opening ceremonies for the 1984 Summer Olympics.

More and more athletes are speaking out about what is wrong with the Olympics and why they are choosing to just say no to participating in what they say is a sports boondoggle that favors sponsors over athletes. Add in record low ratings and political scandals that some say make the Olympics irrelevant. Can the Olympics survive? And if so, what needs to be done to reform the Games?

This episode, we hear from Carrie Sheinberg, former Olympic alpine skier and journalist.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jill Yesko
Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.
