I Hate the Olympics

More and more athletes are speaking out about what is wrong with the Olympics and why they are choosing to just say no to participating in what they say is a sports boondoggle that favors sponsors over athletes. Add in record low ratings and political scandals that some say make the Olympics irrelevant. Can the Olympics survive? And if so, what needs to be done to reform the Games?

This episode, we hear from Carrie Sheinberg, former Olympic alpine skier and journalist.

