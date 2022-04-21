What it’s like when you are the strongest woman in the room and everyone notices? We’ll talk about weight and strength from two very different women athletes. One was born with incredible strength. The other gained her strength super powers by accident.

This episode, host Jill Yesko talks with:

Cheryl Haworth, former Olympic super heavy weight weightlifting bronze medalist and weightlifting coach.

Mara Neimanis, aerial performance artist.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.