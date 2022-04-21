© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bounce cover art
The Bounce: Sports Talk with a Spin

Strength

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
Strength Image
An athlete weightlifting at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Credit: Jonas de Carvalho/Wikipedia

What it’s like when you are the strongest woman in the room and everyone notices? We’ll talk about weight and strength from two very different women athletes. One was born with incredible strength. The other gained her strength super powers by accident.

This episode, host Jill Yesko talks with:

Cheryl Haworth, former Olympic super heavy weight weightlifting bronze medalist and weightlifting coach.

Mara Neimanis, aerial performance artist.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.

The Bounce: Sports Talk with a Spin
Jill Yesko
Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.
See stories by Jill Yesko