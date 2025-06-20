2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
An ambitious plan aims to fix up thousands of Baltimore's vacant homes

By Wambui Kamau,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Wambui Kamau, WYPR

On July 1, Maryland is set to take the first step in a sweeping $50 million plan to rehabilitate larges swathes of vacant homes in Baltimore.

The state will soon distribute the first funds to organizations vying to rehabilitate homes with the goal of completing 5000 homes in five years.

Today, Midday speaks to two members of Baltimore’s Vacants Reinvestment Council, State Sen. Cory McCray and Rev. George Hopkins, the Co-Chair of Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development, or BUILD. The pair are helping to execute the plan and address roadblocks along the way.

Are the funds offered enough to make change on the ground? And, which community partners are most critical for success?

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayCory McCrayVacant HousingHousing
Wambui Kamau
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
