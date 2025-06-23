Baltimore Police release body-worn footage from the fatal shooting of beloved arabber

The Baltimore Police Department on Monday released officer-worn camera footage from last week’s fatal police-involved shooting of a local arabber.

Arabbers are produce vendors who sell goods from horse-drawn wagons in some of the city’s western neighborhoods.

In the video, Bilal Abdullah, 36 is seen retrieving a gun from his satchel, then firing at officers after a brief foot chase. Police say he shot at officers three times.

In response, police fired 38 rounds.

Brian Nadeau, deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department’s Resources and Accountability Bureau, said the footage shows that officers had no choice but to return fire.

“You can see in the video at the time of the round of discharge, all BPD members on scene have their weapons holstered,” Nadeu said. “The subject then turns towards the officer and points his gun.”

As Abdullah lay wounded, a crowd gathered around the scene. Police Commissioner Richard Worley claimed the gathering prevented officers from immediately providing medical aid.

“They couldn't render aid because — as you can see, they’re being surrounded," said Worley. "So, they had to wait for additional resources before we could render aid at that point.”

On Friday, the the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division released the names of the three officers involved:



Detective Devin Yancy, an eight-year veteran assigned to the Group Violence Unit

Detective Omar Rodriguez, a six-year veteran also with the Group Violence Unit

Officer Ashley Negron, a seven-year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division

All three officers have been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

According to police, the incident began when detectives from the Group Violence Unit received information that Abdullah had brandished a firearm and made threatening statements.

Detective Rodriguez approached Abdullah on the sidewalk near the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, close to the Upton Metro Station. When the detective got closer, Abdullah began to walk away, then ran.

Rodriguez caught up to him and placed his hands on Abdullah’s shoulders. That moment, police say, is when Abdullah fired the first shot.

Commissioner Worley noted that the area where the shooting occurred is already a focus of public safety efforts.

NOTE: This story may be updated. WYPR has reached out to community representatives but has not yet heard back.