Baltimore Police Department

In his new book, “We Own This City,” Baltimore Sun crime reporter Justin Fenton unwinds a twisted tale of dirty cops, oblivious leaders, and a community…
Freddie Gray, a young black man from the city’s west side, died from a severe spinal cord injury suffered while in police custody on April 19, 2015.His…
A Baltimore Circuit Judge sentenced Keith Davis Jr. to the maximum 50 years in prison Monday for the 2015 murder of Kevin Jones, a Pimlico Security…
The sentencing hearing for Keith Davis Jr., convicted in the 2015 murder of a Pimlico security guard, was interrupted Friday after Davis’ lawyer moved for…
Lawyers for Baltimore City have conceded that former city cops—members of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force--falsified search warrants and overtime…
Former Baltimore detective Carmine Vignola was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for a gun-planting incident. He is the 12th officer…
Baltimore’s “eye in the sky” surveillance plane program will return in May.Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Friday news conference the city…
For the fifth year in a row, 300 people have been lost to homicide in Baltimore.Police confirmed the total on Thursday morning after the death of…
Mayor Jack Young signed an executive order on Friday that bans the use of gag orders in “unreasonable” city settlements, a move that an ACLU lawyer called…
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released his new sweeping crime reduction plan Thursday that calls for improved response time and…