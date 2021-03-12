Baltimore Police

-
A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. Included in the package are…
-
A House of Delegates workgroup voted Thursday in favor of overhauling laws governing policing in Maryland. Among the changes, the group recommends…
-
Members of the Maryland House of Delegates are considering at least a dozen changes to the laws governing police, from rules about the use of lethal force…
-
State lawmakers continued day two of their marathon hearings Wednesday on a series of bills aimed at reforming policing in Maryland. They heard from…
-
State lawmakers heard hours of testimony Tuesday about a slate of Democratic proposals to reform policing in Maryland, in the first of three straight days…
-
Legislation authorizing Johns Hopkins University to establish its own police force progressed in the state Senate on Wednesday.During the hour-long debate…
-
State lawmakers are set to consider Friday whether Johns Hopkins University should establish its own private police department, an effort that has been…
-
The Maryland General Assembly begins its annual 90-day session Wednesday in Annapolis, and reducing violent crime in Baltimore is at the top of political…
-
In barely 24 hours, Baltimore lost its lead on one new police commissioner, but gained another. Joel Fitzgerald, the chief of police in Fort Worth, Texas,…
-
It is illegal for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with people in their custody, but most law enforcement officials don’t face the same…