Remembering the victims of COVID-19 in Baltimore County

More than 3,100 people in Baltimore County have lost their lives to COVID-19, more than any other locality in Maryland.

The county Tuesday unveiled a memorial to those who have died.

It sits atop a hill in Lake Roland Park. Poems submitted by county residents are etched in stone.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski read from one.

“To those we love and lost in the years of plague, grief has unmasked our collective pain. We stand beside you in love and remembrance. Do not forget us.”

James Dinh designed the memorial to be a place where people can gather.

“I think gathering and conversation and reflection is important to rebuild a community, rebuild families, rebuild our lives,” Dinh said. “It kept people apart, it took things away. It isolated us individually and as a community so to counter that I wanted to design a space that brought people together.”

A poem engraved on the COVID-19 Memorial.

Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman said, “Art is this really special thing. It can help us deal with everyday problems, with worldwide pandemics, and help us get to a place where we can find comfort.”

The people on the front lines during the pandemic were also honored.

Baltimore County’s new health commissioner, Dr. Lucy Wilson, noted that the county vaccinated more than 210,000 people.

Wilson said, “They did home visits and provided over 3,400 vaccinations,” for people who were homebound.

Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith said it is fitting that the memorial is at a park.

“Our parks played a vital part during the pandemic,” Smith said. “They gave resources and places to gather, places to reflect and to escape a little of what everyone was going through.”

Olszewski said, “Everyone can tell a story of how they were impacted. Maybe it was a hospitalization, maybe it was someone who was lost to COVID. Maybe it was virtual learning. Maybe it was businesses that were challenged. Baltimore County residents and our employees were incredibly resilient. They stepped up.”