Baltimore County won’t reveal who is applying to be the next county executive

Baltimore County will not release the names of candidates who have applied so far to be the next county executive.

The county says the candidates’ names are protected because they are “personnel records,” but council members and others say the names should be released because naming the next executive should be an open, public process.

The County Council will be picking someone from a slate of candidates to finish the final two years of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s term.

Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat, said the names of the candidates should be made public.

Jones said, “We’re talking about the highest office in Baltimore County that’s going to be selected by the County Council and you mean to tell me we’re not going to disclose to the public who these people are? That seems absurd to me”

Councilman David Marks, a Republican, agreed.

“It will be a very public process and although the County Council will narrow down the finalists, the names of the applicants should be known,” Marks said in a statement.

Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, did not return a request for comment.

In an email Thomas Bostwick, the legislative counsel for the County Council, said they will not release the names because personnel records, including for applicants, are protected under Maryland’s Public Information Act (MPIA).

Bostwick said that the county has not “made any specific decisions on whether we will do so in the future.”

Baltimore County Executive is by far the most powerful position in county government. The executive is responsible for a $5 billion annual budget, and supervises and manages the government.

Adam Marshall, senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said that while it is unfortunate, the MPIA does shield "personnel records," which includes applications, from disclosure.

Marshall added, “Nonetheless, in a democracy the public should know who is vying for appointment to government office, and that includes the identities of those applying to be the Baltimore County Executive.”

Olszewski was elected to Congress Nov. 5. He will step down as county executive with two years remaining on his second four year term. Under the vacancy rules spelled out in the county charter, the County Council, by a majority vote, will pick someone to finish Olszewski’s term.

Anyone who wants to apply can do so on the County Council’s website . The job announcement lays out the qualifications and duties for the executive.

The deadline for applying is Nov. 29 although the job announcement says it may close at any time with little or no notice so applicants “are advised to apply promptly.”