Maryland, Baltimore suits against Dali owner may not go to court until 2027

It could be years before the city of Baltimore, the state of Maryland, the U.S. government and others see the owners of the ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in court.

Recent court filings showed proposed schedules for litigation involving the Dali, the ship that crashed into the Key Bridge in March.

Attorneys for Grace Ocean Private Limited, which owned the ship, are proposing that the trial begin on January eighteen 2027.

The Justice Department and others are proposing a much sooner trial for December 2025.

That trial would only determine if the company will be granted limited liability in the case. Federal law caps liability at about $44 million dollars unless negligence is shown.

Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine Group, the company that managed the Dali, are being sued by a host of entities.

The federal government is suing for $100 million. The city of Baltimore is suing along with Baltimore County.

The families of the victims, local businesses, companies with cargo on the ship and Baltimore’s local chapter of the longshoremen’s union also filed suit.

