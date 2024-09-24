Residents say first town hall on Baltimore housing plan could have been better

About 50 people filled Cherry Hill Elementary and Middle School ’s cafetorium for the first public hearing on Baltimore’s comprehensive housing plan, with another 168 joining virtually.

The audience included a diverse group of — residents, developers and housing advocates —ready to discuss the city’s various initiatives, such as affordable housing and the mayor’s ambitious $3 billion plan to address vacant housing. But other housing officials such as Janet Abrahams who leads the city’s public housing agency and Ernestine Simmons who leads the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services did not attend, prompting some to question whether the plan is truly comprehensive if key populations who rely on various forms of affordable housing are left out.

“We want this plan to be action-oriented, community-centered, and data-driven,” said Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy. “We're here to get people's feedback to ensure we’re creating the types of housing units that are needed in the city. Your voice truly matters.”

Consultants from Guidehouse, the firm assisting the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), separated the audience into small groups. Participants were prompted to answer questions such as, “What makes it hard to buy a home here?” After discussing various prompts related to affordability, accessibility and resources for renters and homeowners, participants reconvened in a larger group to share their insights.

However, some criticized the absence of elected officials and expressed concerns that the prompts did not address critical issues, such as a policy framework for anti-displacement. Despite the school’s proximity to a public housing development and a significant Latino population in Cherry Hill, there were no translators, childcare options, or refreshments, they said.

“The room should have been packed,” said Will Hanna, of the New Park Heights Community Development Corporation. “But it wasn't, because of a disconnect between the agencies. Janet Abrahams from the Housing Authority of Baltimore City should have been here. This is important to everybody. My tax dollars, your tax dollars are going into this. The funding comes here, and they run on the same guidelines and they just don't talk.”