Is Baltimore’s fixed pricing program laying a solid foundation?

Beyond Baltimore City’s charm and architectural history lies a persistent issue: a high number of vacant buildings. According to the city’s housing dashboard , there are currently 13,194 vacant properties — the lowest number to date, according to city officials. Of these, 882 are city-owned.

Earlier this year, the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) launched its fixed pricing program . It allows residents and community land trusts to snag city-owned vacant properties for $1. While the program, which began in April, is also open to nonprofits and developers, they must pay between $1,000 and $3,000 for the properties.

Housing officials presented the program as a new tool to address vacant properties. WYPR reviewed the numbers through August and found that out of 490 city residents who applied, only 33 advanced to the award phase. These individuals will have a year to renovate their “dollar houses” and must reside in them for five years. To qualify, applicants needed to demonstrate they had at least $90,000 to rehabilitate the property. City residents received a 90-day application period before the program opened to others.



Review of Baltimore City Resident Applications for Completion Count INCOMPLETE 354 REVIEWABLE APPLICATIONS 146 Grand Total 500

BALTIMORE CITY 490 MARYLAND 385 OUT OF COUNTRY 6 OUT OF STATE 560 WASHINGTON DC 50 Total Homeowners 1491

Overall, more than 1,400 people applied, including 385 from within Maryland (residents who live outside of city limits), 560 from other states, and 6 from other countries.

Supporters argue that the program helps reduce vacant properties fairly, noting that the initial phase was restricted to local applicants. They also praise the program’s transparent pricing structure and say it simplifies the disposition process.

But critics, such as Brian Sessions, a West Baltimore community activist, argue the $90,000 eligibility requirement leaves a lot of people behind. “In these urban impoverished spaces, the people who occupy make less than the median income. How will they be able to qualify?” he asked on X .

Nneka N'namdi with Fight Blight Bmore said the results aren't surprising.

“Sadly, without financial support and technical assistance for individuals trying to buy it will not be equitable,” said N'namdi. “In order to ensure that the fixed price policy enables equitable disposition, DHCD needs to roll out a robust disposition program designed for everyday people,” she said.