A conversation on housing and development in Baltimore

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesTeria Rogers
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rowhouses in Baltimore as seen from from Patterson Park on East Baltimore St. and North Port St.
Eli Pousson via Wikimedia Commons.
On Midday today, we discuss two efforts to tackle development hurdles in Baltimore.

In 2021, the MD General Assembly formed the West North Avenue Development Authority to help invigorate 14 neighborhoods along the North Avenue corridor. Chad Williams, Executive Director of West North Ave Development Authority, joins us.

We also speak to Mike Posko, CEO Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. He joins the show to discuss his organizations recent milestone of 800 homes built over 40 years.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
