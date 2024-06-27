A conversation on housing and development in Baltimore

On Midday today, we discuss two efforts to tackle development hurdles in Baltimore.

In 2021, the MD General Assembly formed the West North Avenue Development Authority to help invigorate 14 neighborhoods along the North Avenue corridor. Chad Williams, Executive Director of West North Ave Development Authority, joins us.

We also speak to Mike Posko, CEO Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake. He joins the show to discuss his organizations recent milestone of 800 homes built over 40 years.