Two approaches to transforming abandoned buildings in Baltimore City

Thirteen thousand abandoned buildings and even more vacant lots blemish Baltimore City. We talk with Sean Closkey, president of ReBUILD Metro. The nonprofit has transformed more than 500 abandoned buildings and lots in East Baltimore, all led by neighbor input.

And Onyx Development’s Rian Hargrave believes access to quality homes in safe neighborhoods is a human right. She tells us how she's working to make it reality for more people in Baltimore City.

Links: ReBUILD Metro planning, Onyx Development, Baltimore City Vacants Property Reduction Strategy, a plan to eradicate vacants within 15 years.