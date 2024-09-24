Frozen pork feet, airplane parts and more aboard ship that hit bridge in Baltimore

More than a million dollars worth of waste paper, as well as about $129,000 in pork feet, civil airplane parts, perfume and restaurant supplies, were all aboard the Dali when it hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, according to new court filings.

Two companies, W. E. Cox Claims Group and W. K. Webster & Co., who are acting as agents and trustees on behalf of the various cargo interests filed a motion to extend the amount of time those companies have to submit claims late Monday.

The companies are asking to extend the deadline for claims for damages from the accident to Jan. 25, 2025. The current deadline is Sept. 24.

“As many shipments have not yet been delivered to their intended destinations, and thus have not yet been inspected or surveyed, it is not yet known whether they suffered damage,” the filing states.

Usually, there would be an insurance claim and inspection by a marine surveyor. However, the filing states it will probably be months before the companies can inspect their cargo.

A criminal investigation into the ship has been underway since the allision.

Multiple parties are in the process of taking legal action against Grace Ocean Private, the owner of the Dali, and Synergy Marine Group, the manager of the ship.

Those companies are asking the court to cap their liability at about $44 million under the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, which allows ship owners to reduce their exposure under certain circumstances.

The plaintiffs, which include the city of Baltimore, the state of Maryland, the U.S. Justice Department, the families of the people killed on the bridge and various businesses are asking the court to throw out the limited liability so they can sue for full damages.

Fornazer International, a soy exporter, became the first company with cargo on the ship to file a claim on Monday.

That company is asking for about $120,000 in damages.