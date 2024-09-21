FBI raids Dali sister ship as it docks in Port of Baltimore

The FBI, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency raided a ship managed by the same company as the Dali, which rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, killing six people.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and Coast Guard Investigative Services are present aboard the Maersk Saltoro conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. We are unable to comment further,” said Angelina Thompson, a spokesperson for the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office/

The ship is a sister ship of the Dali, meaning it shares the same design.

The Maersk Saltoro is managed by Synergy Marine Group, which also oversees the Dali.

The raid could be in connection with the FBI and Coast Guard’s investigation into the Key Bridge incident.

The Maersk Saltoro made its way into the Port of Baltimore around 5:45 am, the raid occurred at 6 a.m.

The ship is scheduled to dock in Sri Lanka next month.

Earlier this week the Justice Department announced it was suing Synergy Marine Group and Grace Ocean Limited, which owns the Dali, for gross negligence and reckless operation.

The government is seeking more than $100 million, which reflects the cost of the clean up from the bridge collapse.