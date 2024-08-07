© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: COVID summer wave, and watch out for extreme heat!

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

On Midday Healthwatchour monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen, we ask about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Maryland and across the country. Should we be avoiding gatherings of people inside? Is it time to return to the precautious behavior from earlier in the pandemic?

Plus, how to manage hypertension, the ‘silent killer’ disease, which can be exacerbated by exposure to extreme heat.

Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts, and she has been a regular guest on our show since her time as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, from 2015-2018. Today, the emergency physician serves as a research professor of healthy policy and management at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Wen is also a columnist for the WashingtonPost and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHealthDr. Leana WenHealthwatchCOVID-19COVID-19 cases
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes