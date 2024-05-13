Baltimore is a city heavily impacted by Sickle Cell Disease as awareness day approaches

Next month don’t be surprised if you see many Baltimore residents wearing red or even see some buildings lit up with the hue.

The Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Association of America is holding its annual Shine the Light Awareness Day to bring attention to the disease.

SCD disproportionately impacts Black populations, and therefore is prominent in the Baltimore region.

About 1 in 767 of babies born in Maryland have SCD. The state tests every child who is at risk for the disease after birth.

“Sickle cell isn't one disease, it's a term we use to describe a number of different diseases that have in common the inheritance of at least one S-gene,” said Dr. Lydia Pecker, director of the young adult clinic at the Johns Hopkins Sickle Cell Center for Adults.

The disease can impact the brain, heart, reproductive organs, bones and more.

The disease is passed on when two parents have Sickle Cell trait genes.

That’s why Zamoria Brandon, an administrator at the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America says awareness is key.

“Most people don't even know that they have the trait,” she said. “So, when two people with the trait get together, and there's a 25% chance that that child is born with sickle cell disease, that can be devastating for family.”

SCD is currently in the spotlight due to a new gene therapy recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Gene therapy holds the promise of delivering more targeted and effective treatments, especially for individuals with rare diseases where the current treatment options are limited,” said Dr. Nicole Verdun, , director of the Office of Therapeutic Products within the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

People who do not know their status can get a blood test through their doctor.

World Sickle Cell Awareness day is June 19.