Preparing for Tropical Storm Debby in Baltimore: Here’s what you need to know.

Tropical storm Debby is moving up the East Coast and could hit Baltimore on Thursday and likely will be wrapping up by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency officials are preparing in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters during a news conference Wednesday. The city has not yet activated an emergency declaration, although Scott says it is drafted and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Potential impacts from Debby could include tornadoes, gale force winds over the water, tidal flooding and heavy rainfall.

Outdoor recreation events in Baltimore City will be closed, including city pools which will close Thursday through Friday.

The Robert C. Mitchell Recreation Center in West Baltimore will become an emergency homeless shelter with regular operations ceasing at 6pm on Thursday to allow officials from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services to begin set-up. Street outreach teams will be seeking out unsheltered residents to warn them of upcoming storm-related dangers.

“During the storm street outreach teams will continue to transport anyone still on the street to Robert C Marshall, and we will also monitor the impact of storm damage as the storm progresses. We have identified steps to quickly open any additional emergency shelter locations if needed,” said Scott.

Sandbag Distribution

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will be distributing sandbags Wednesday, August 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m, at the following locations:



Fells Point: Intersection of Thames and Broadway

Irvington: Stillmeadow Church, 5110 Frederick Ave

Mervo High School: Intersection of Hillen and 35th

Parking for residents in low-lying neighborhoods

The storm is expected to bring flooding to residents in Fells Point, according to a city news release. City-owned parking facilities are being made available for Fells Point residents. Free parking in those garages will begin Thursday, August 8th starting at 10 a.m. through Saturday, August 10th: space is available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Those available garages include:



Fleet & Eden Garage 501 S. Eden Street Baltimore, MD 21205

Caroline Street Garage 805 S. Caroline Street Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Little Italy Parking Garage 400 S. Central Avenue Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Individual and Family Storm Preparations

The City of Baltimore encourages residents to take steps to protect themselves, family members and property by making preparations in advance of the storm’s arrival on Thursday. Emergency officials urge residents to take their own steps to protect themselves, family, neighbors and property before the storm’s anticipated Thursday arrival.

The following is a list from the city’s Office of Emergency Management. OEM encourages residents to keep personal emergency kits with the items listed below:



Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.

Flashlight

First Aid Kit

Extra Batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

OEM also encourages residents to take precautions by filling up on backups to necessary medications, especially any that require refrigeration.

As the storm approaches, emergency responders will begin closing or putting up barriers around known flood prone areas. OEM reminds residents that flood waters are almost also deeper and move more swiftly than is immediately obvious. Half of flood fatalities occur when motorists attempt to drive through flood waters. According to OEM, the next highest percentage of flood-related deaths occur due to walking into or close to flood waters.

Anyone using a generator is reminded to use the machine outside of living spaces and garages due to the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators should be placed 20 feet away from the home and downwind of open doors and windows.

Lastly, the city is still dealing with the aftereffects of storms from earlier this week and many debris have not been cleared. City crews are working to clear that wreckage but ask residents to be diligent in clearing all storm drains that may have leaves, sticks, or branches that could contribute to additional flooding. The city asks residents who cannot clear those items themselves to call 311 immediately.