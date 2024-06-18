© 2024 WYPR
As temperatures soar in Maryland, here's what you need to know about the extreme heat

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
The National Weather Service's HeatRisk is an experimental index that seeks to forecast risk of heat-related impacts which may occur over an 24-hour period. It takes into consideration how unusual the heat is for the time of the year, and the duration of the heat in both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Extreme heat is expected to roast most of Maryland over the next week, with triple-digit temperatures forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Austin Mansfield joins Midday to discuss the heat, and what is behind the extreme weather.

The first heat-related death in Maryland occurred earlier in June. Dr. Sarah Lee, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center and an instructor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, talks about how to identify and treat heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayExtreme heatClimate changeWeatherheat alert
