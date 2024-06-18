As temperatures soar in Maryland, here's what you need to know about the extreme heat

Extreme heat is expected to roast most of Maryland over the next week, with triple-digit temperatures forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Austin Mansfield joins Midday to discuss the heat, and what is behind the extreme weather.

The first heat-related death in Maryland occurred earlier in June. Dr. Sarah Lee, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center and an instructor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, talks about how to identify and treat heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

