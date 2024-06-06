Midday News Wrap: Tornado damage in MoCo. Plus, new state laws take effect.

On today's Midday News Wrap, a look at the aftermath of severe weather in Montgomery County where residents are taking stock following reports of tornados, downed power lines and property damage.

Midday host Tom Hall speaks with Jim Brown, president of the Poolesville town commissioners, about last night's storms.

Then, there are new laws on the books. The Maryland General Assembly passed 1,053 pieces of legislation during the 90-day 2024 session. Several laws created from those bills went into effect on June 1, including harsher penalties for street racing and changes to Baltimore city's charter. Other changes include a new tax rate for abandoned homes in Baltimore, which lawmakers hope may help cut down on the number of vacant, unused properties.

WYPR News Director Matt Bush covered the session and joins Midday to talk about the laws and other changes approved by state lawmakers.