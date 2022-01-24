© 2021 WYPR
How will sea level rise impact Baltimore?

Published January 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
sea level rise
Aaron Henkin
/
This image from the NOAA Coastal Flood Exposure Mapper shows flood risks in South Baltimore (image from the NOAA Office for Coastal Management website: www.https://coast.noaa.gov/digitalcoast/tools/flood-exposure)

Markers show that the water level in Baltimore’s harbor is a foot higher than it was a century ago. Projections indicate that it’ll rise at least that much more in the next hundred years. What’ll that mean for waterfront neighborhoods and businesses? How will it impact water pipes and roads? And what are we doing to cope with it?

This episode, we hear from:

Lisa McNeilly, Director of the Baltimore Office of Sustainability

Benjamin Grumbles, Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment

Brad Rogers, Executive Director at South Baltimore Gateway Partnership

Meleny Thomas, Executive Director at South Baltimore Community Land Trust

Hanover Street Flooding
Flooding on Hanover Street (photo c/o South Baltimore Gateway Partnership)

