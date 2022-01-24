How will sea level rise impact Baltimore?

Markers show that the water level in Baltimore’s harbor is a foot higher than it was a century ago. Projections indicate that it’ll rise at least that much more in the next hundred years. What’ll that mean for waterfront neighborhoods and businesses? How will it impact water pipes and roads? And what are we doing to cope with it?

This episode, we hear from:

Lisa McNeilly, Director of the Baltimore Office of Sustainability

Benjamin Grumbles, Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment

Brad Rogers, Executive Director at South Baltimore Gateway Partnership

Meleny Thomas, Executive Director at South Baltimore Community Land Trust