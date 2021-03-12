-
It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness.…
-
Torrential storms pushed swollen streams over their banks in the Baltimore region over the weekend, causing two deaths and major damage in Ellicott City…
-
NewsNow that the snow has stopped and the sun is shining, inquiring minds want to know just when the roads will be open. Gov. Larry Hogan has said the main...
-
NewsMaryland began digging out from under an historic snowfall yesterday with shovels, snow blowers and in one case, even a dustpan. For the record, as much…
-
NewsFor some areas, relief will only come Tuesday, when temperatures rise into the 40s for paralyzed communities from Washington, D.C., to New York.
-
NewsGovernor Larry Hogan’s state of emergency went into effect Friday morning as Maryland prepared for a blizzard that forecasters say could dump two feet ...