  • solareclipse.jpg
    Administrative
    Solar Eclipse 2017
    WYPR Staff
    ,
    It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total darkness.…
  • 2016-08-01_11.28.23.jpg
    WYPR News
    In the aftermath of the storm
    Torrential storms pushed swollen streams over their banks in the Baltimore region over the weekend, causing two deaths and major damage in Ellicott City…
  • News
    Going Anywhere Yet?
    John Lee
    ,
    Now that the snow has stopped and the sun is shining, inquiring minds want to know just when the roads will be open. Gov. Larry Hogan has said the main...
  • jonna_s_pic_snow.jpg
    News
    The Big Dig Begins
    Karen Hosler
    ,
    Maryland began digging out from under an historic snowfall yesterday with shovels, snow blowers and in one case, even a dustpan. For the record, as much…
  • A woman pushes a stroller over a snow-covered road in Wilmington, Del., Monday. Many streets there and in other cities are still covered with snow from this weekend's blizzard.
    News
    Snow Prompts 2 Choices On East Coast: Stay Put Or Dig Out
    Bill Chappell
    ,
    For some areas, relief will only come Tuesday, when temperatures rise into the 40s for paralyzed communities from Washington, D.C., to New York.
  • Trini Lambert prepares a Baltimore County truck to do battle with the snow.
    News
    Impending Doom
    John Lee
    ,
    Governor Larry Hogan’s state of emergency went into effect Friday morning as Maryland prepared for a blizzard that forecasters say could dump two feet ...