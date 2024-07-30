Baltimore County Council four-seat expansion will not be on the November ballot

Baltimore County voters will not get a chance to decide whether to expand the County Council by four members.

Linda Dorsey-Walker, the chair of the Grassroots organization Vote4More!, said they did not get enough valid signatures on petitions to get the question on the November ballot.

It ends a more than two year effort that Dorsey-Walker said excited people countywide.

“What hurts me is that getting them so excited, I can’t deliver it,” Dorsey-Walker said.

Supporters of expanding the County Council believe it would open the door for more people of color and women to win election. The current seven member council is all male with only one Black member.

They also point out that the county’s population has nearly tripled since the seven-seat county council was established in 1956.

Dorsey-Walker criticized Baltimore County Board of Elections Director Ruie Lavoie for tossing out a number of the collected signatures for technical reasons, such as incorrect dates or incomplete names.

“She threw out almost 1,400 signatures, maybe more, because people didn’t put in their middle name or their middle initial,” Dorsey-Walker said.

Lavoie has declined to comment.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, a signature on a petition has to match the name as it appears on the statewide voter registration list. It can also be accepted if it contains the surname and at least the first or middle name and the initials of any other names.

“For example, if a voter is registered as Margaret Hall Smith, it is permissible for her to sign as Margaret H. Smith or M. Hall Smith. But M.H. Smith or Margaret Smith is not permissible and will be invalidated,” according to the state’s election law.

At least 10,000 valid signatures are needed to put a question to voters.

The Baltimore County Council can also put a referendum on the ballot.

Earlier this month the council agreed to let voters decide whether two seats should be added to the seven member council.

This story may be updated.