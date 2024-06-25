Patoka confident he has the votes to put the Baltimore County Council expansion on the ballot

Baltimore County Council Chairman Izzy Patoka believes he has the votes to put the question of increasing the size of the councilon the November ballot.

Patoka said that during a Tuesday public hearing, while defending his proposal to increase the size of the council from seven to nine seats.

Towson resident Rose Kinder questioned Patoka’s motives, complaining that he loaded the council expansion legislation with extras, like changing the council member’s job from part to full time.

Kinder said, “It seems as if you wish it to fail just based on the number of ingredients you’ve included in this sausage.”

But Patoka said Kinder was factually incorrect, that he is doing all he can to get the five votes he needs on the seven-member council to get the question on the ballot.

“I believe that right now we have that coalition in place,” Patoka said. “That coalition is fragile, it needs to be held together.”

The County Council is expected to vote on the council legislation on Monday.

Supporters of expanding the body say having nine seats would make it more likely that people of color and women could be elected to the council. They also say each council member currently has to represent more than 120,000 people, which are too many.

Opponents counter that the council is working fine as is and question the cost of adding two seats, estimated at $1.4 million annually.

Macy’s at Security Square Mall to be bought by the county

Baltimore County is planning to buy the Macy’s Department Store at Security Square Mall as part of its goal to redevelop the site in Woodlawn.

Macy’s is still open.

The proposed contract would give the store the option to remain open for several more years.

“Macy’s has already advised its employees of their intention to close the store next year,” said County Planning Director Steve Lafferty.

The county wants to buy the building for $6.5 million.

Lafferty told the council that the Macy’s purchase will give the county control of about 40% of the Security Square site in Woodlawn.

“Which will enable us to then drive a market-driven redevelopment process,” Lafferty said.

The County Council is expected to vote on the sale this coming Monday.