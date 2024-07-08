Advocates for an 11-seat Baltimore County Council press to get issue on the ballot

A group that wants to give Baltimore County voters the chance to expand the County Council from seven to eleven members, dropped off petitions Monday at the county board of elections.

If VOTE4MORE! collects enough valid signatures, there will be dueling questions on the November ballot on how big to make the County Council.

It delivered two duffel bags filled with petitions that Linda Dorsey-Walker, the group’s chair, said contain 10,275 signatures.

At least 10,000 valid signatures are needed to put a question on the ballot. Dorsey-Walker concedes some of those signatures will be tossed out.

“There will be some errors, even in our due diligence, and the keen eyes of practiced people, seasoned veterans, might have been the case that we missed one or two things,” Dorsey-Walker said.

She added they will continue collecting signatures until July 29, the legal deadline.

The group believes a four-seat expansion is needed to give women and people of color a better chance to get elected. The seven-member council currently is all-male and has one African-American.

Just last week, the County Council agreed to a two seat expansion ballot question. If the VOTE4MORE! four seat expansion question is also on the ballot and if both initiatives pass, then the issue of which one wins will likely end up in circuit court according to Josh Insley, the county election board’s attorney.

“I would fully expect whoever didn’t win in the circuit court would file an appeal and it would have to go to the Maryland Supreme Court,” Insley said.