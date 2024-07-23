Feds grant critical environmental approval for Key Bridge reconstruction

Maryland’s transportation agencies received needed federal approvals for the rebuilding on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, greatly expediting the reconstruction timeline.

The rebuild has been issued a Categorical Exclusion classification from the Federal Highway Administration and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) approval. This allows the project to move through without a full scale environmental impact statement as would be necessary if the project were starting completely from scratch. Since the project is a rebuild, the FHA has determined it will not significantly impact the surrounding community, natural, or cultural resources.

Under the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project, the new bridge will be within the former bridge’s right-of-way and will have the same four travel lane capacity of the original, which was constructed in the 1970s. If officials had decided to expand bridge capacity or alter its route in any way, that would have all but certainly triggered additional environmental reviews, adding both time and expense.

“Securing this approval marks a major milestone in rebuilding the Key Bridge and reconnecting communities following the March 26 catastrophic collapse,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld in a news release. Wiedefeld went on to say that the approval from the federal government allows MDTA “the go ahead” to move forward with plans to rebuild the bridge.

In the Categorical Exclusion, officials noted the 33,200 vehicles that traveled the bridge daily and its vital role as a connector between Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties.

“The collapse has negatively impacted community mobility and connectivity by creating a major gap in the Baltimore transportation network for both local and regional traffic,” they wrote, also noting that the bridge was the only route for overheight vehicles and trucks transporting hazardous materials. In just one day, reporters from The Baltimore Banner observed forty trucks with hazardous material illegally crossing through the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, prompting safety concerns.

The Categorical Exclusion has historically been used after other disasters, such as in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, where rebuilds were determined not to have a significant impact on the environment.

It could be potentially seen as a win for House Republicans who have been urging federal and state officials to look closely at environmental regulations that could potentially hinder the speed of the rebuild.

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, who represents the state’s first district, called the decision “welcome” in a statement to WYPR. Harris was a leading voice among his party in calls to “reduce the regulatory burdens” that could “hinder” reconstruction.

“It is my hope that this categorical exclusion and NEPA approval will expedite the reconstruction of the Key Bridge,” said Harris.

The MDTA released its latest request for proposals last Friday for engineering consultants.

The winner of that $75 million contract will help with the risk management analysis of the new bridge while also monitoring the cost and schedule of the project.

MDTA will choose a firm to oversee the actual construction of the bridge later this summer.

The Key Bridge collapsed during the early morning hours of March 26th when a Singaporean cargo vessel experiencing engine difficulties struck a supportive pylon, causing a large span of the bridge to fall. Eight people fell into the water, including seven construction workers and a state inspector. One worker and the inspector lived. Six of the construction workers were killed.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged that the federal government will pay for the entirety of the Key Bridge rebuild.

WYPR’s Scott Maucione contributed to this article.